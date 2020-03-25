2020 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon offering ‘virtual event’ to runners due to coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Organizers for the 2020 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon announced on Wednesday that the race is no longer happening in person.

According to a press release, the marathon and other related events, which were scheduled for May 16-17, will be hosted virtually instead. That means runners will submit their miles online and will then receive a shirt and medal in June.

The decision was made due to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is certainly not the outcome anyone wanted. We know that so many of you out there have been training hard for our race in May, and we share your disappointment and frustration,” organizers said. “However, we know that this is the absolute right decision to protect the health and safety of our participants and the community at large, which is our number one priority.”

Runners can choose the virtual option or take a deferment for the 2021 or 2022 race.

Organizers said they tried to find an alternate date but there were other scheduling conflicts in the city which prevented them from doing so.

Click here to learn more about the changes.