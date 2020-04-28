2020 Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival canceled because of coronavirus concerns

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – An Avon tradition won’t be happening this summer due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

The 2020 Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival has been canceled.

It was originally scheduled for the end of June.

The decision was made for the “safety, health, and wellbeing” of guests, volunteers and staff, according to a statement.

The festival committee, Duck brand, and the city of Avon made the decision, according to the statement.

“We did not make this decision lightly; it was based on the ongoing recommendations of public health officials and government agencies…we were not fully confident that it will be safe to celebrate in a mass gathering in June,” the statement says.

This would have been the festival’s 17th year.

They say they’re looking forward to celebrating with everyone in 2021.

