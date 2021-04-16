2,003 more COVID-19 cases, 74 new deaths in Ohio

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers and the state continues a slow trend upwards.

In the last 24 hours, 2,003 COVID-19 cases, 151 hospitalizations, 15 intensive care unit admissions and 74 deaths were reported to the state health department. These numbers are all above their respective 21-day averages. Others states do not send death certificates to the Bureau of Vital Statistics regularly so there will be fluctuations in mortality data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,050,112 reported cases and 18,991 deaths in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health said more than 36 percent of the state’s population has started the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s more than 4 million people. In the last 24 hours, vaccinations were started in 49,075 Ohioans.