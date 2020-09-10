20 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the newly appointed ODH director in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 20 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,176 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Governor Mike DeWine also announced today that a new director for the Ohio Department of Health has been named. Dr. Joan Duwve will replace Dr. Amy Acton who had previously stepped down from the position.

“Dr. Duwve shares my passion for a lot of different things. When I looked through her resume, I just said ‘Wow, that’s spot on,’” DeWine said.

The governor said she’s passionate about children’s health, substance abuse treatment and prevention, lead paint awareness and suicide prevention.

