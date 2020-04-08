Cuyahoga County health leaders say lack of testing is hurting ability to track community spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) - Health leaders updated the county response to coronavirus Wednesday morning in Cuyahoga County.

According to their website, they have 647 confirmed cases.

That is up by 100 since Monday.

The ages range from one-week-old to 101-years-old.

20 people have died. Their ages range from 55 to 93.

That does not include data for the City of Cleveland.

Tuesday night, Cleveland reported 232 cases and two deaths.

A lack of testing is holding them back from figuring out how this virus is spreading in our community, according to Dr. Heidi Gullett.

"Without testing we're really not able to adequately understand the different pathways of transmission," Dr. Gullett said.

Dr. Gullett is the Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director.

She has mentioned a lack of tests and lack of funding multiple times in their press conferences.

Press conference updates

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan says data from Google shows Ohioans are following social distancing measures

Allan says they continue to investigate businesses that are non-essential staying open

Allan also says they are investigating reports of people gathering at businesses, which could also spread the virus

Cuyahoga County employees will be wearing non-medical grade masks in public, as the CDC guidelines suggest

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett says they're working on "robust data" for Friday that will include zip codes and demographics

Dr. Gullett says she doesn't know when we'll see the peak in Cuyahoga County

"Without testing we're really not able to adequately understand the different pathways of transmission," Dr. Gullett said

Dr. Gullett believes that we won't likely see a big surge, but possibly multiple surges if people don't practice social distancing