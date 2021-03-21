2 Ohio bars cited for violating state COVID-19 orders

**The above video discusses Ohio bars cited on St. Patrick’s Day last week**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Last night, two Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Despite a statewide curfew now being lifted, other health orders, such as mask wearing and proper social distancing are still in place.

Here’s what the spots were cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

J Bar in Athens,: Agents arrived at the establishment just after midnight (following the Ohio University boy’s basketball NCAA tournament win) to find customers not social distancing. People were observed dancing on barstools and others walking around drinking alcohol. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

The Forum in Columbus: Agents found people standing together while consuming alcohol inside this bar around 11 p.m. There were about 250 patrons inside the bar and few were wearing masks. This bar was also cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

These cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and includes potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.