2 Ohio bars cited for violating state COVID-19 orders this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This weekend, two Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Despite a statewide curfew being lifted, other health orders, such as mask wearing and proper social distancing are still in place

Here’s what the spots were cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Lazy River Lounge, AKA The Muddy Boot in Zanesville: Agents arrived at the establishment around 1:45 a.m. Sunday to find about 100 customers drinking and freely moving about. Few were wearing masks, agents said. Reportedly, the spot had no physical barriers in place and people were not social distancing. About 50 people were seen together on a dance floor. The lounge was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

Chevy’s Bar in Toledo: The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity after agents arrived at the establishment around 12:10 a.m. Sunday to find about 100 customers inside not following social distancing protocol. Few were wearing masks, agents said, and security at the door was also not controlling its legal capacity.

Both of these bars have been cited previously.

This cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and includes potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.