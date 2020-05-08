2 NY boys die from new inflammatory condition possibly linked to coronavirus

NEW YORK (WJW) — Two children in New York have died after developing an inflammatory condition that medical experts believe to be linked to COVID-19, according to FOX 5.

The newly identified condition is called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome and it reportedly resembles Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome. Scientists first spotted it in children with COVID-19 in Europe.

As of Friday, the disease has taken the lives of two American boys — a 7-year-old and 5-year-old.

One boy received treatment at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Westchester County and the other was at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York City.

Nearly 100 children have been diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome nationwide. There are reported cases in California, Delaware, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, as well as Washington, D.C.

New York health officials issued an advisory about the syndrome earlier this week. Click here to read the public health advisory issued by the New York Department of Health.

While medical experts say the condition is “rare,” they advise families that have had a coronavirus infection be on the lookout for the following symptoms:

Prolonged fever (more than five days)

Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

Rash or change in skin color – becoming pale, patchy and/or blue

Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Decreased amount of frequency in urine

Lethargy, irritability or confusion

