2 new coronavirus cases appear in United States overnight

UNITED STATES (WJW) — Two new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the United States.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Fox News Sunday that a new case of the virus appeared overnight in Chicago, now marking three cases in the state of Illinois.

The patient is hospitalized in isolation and protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been implemented.

Area officials are trying to locate and monitor anyone who has recently been in contact with the patient.

"We've had 23 cases here in the United States that are not a result of us repatriating individuals from Japan or China," Azar told the news outlet. "Of those individuals, we've got cases in Chicago as well as Washington and Oregon where we do — and two in California where we do not yet know why they contracted the novel coronavirus."

Meanwhile, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) also announced Sunday that the state had it's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease.

The patient is in their 40s and traveled to Italy in mid-February.

RIDOH is working closely with the hospital where this person is currently being treated and all infection control protocols are being followed.

State health officials say they have been preparing for weeks to "ensure that [they] have a structure in place to, to the best of [their] ability, limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island," adding that they "fully anticipated" having a case of the virus in the state.

"We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," Dr. Alexander-Scott said in a press release. "However, everyone in Rhode Island has a role to play in helping us prevent the spread of viruses, just like the flu. It is very important that people wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home if they are sick."

Rhode Island officials have begun outreach to those who were recently in contact with the patient and are taking "extensive efforts" to ensure that these individuals undergo a 14-day self-monitoring for symptoms and an at-home quarantine.

The CDC is currently managing contact tracing for people on this person's return flight to the United States.

Because the coronavirus is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, citizens are reminded to take the same measures that healthcare providers recommend annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses:

Get your flu shot, and make sure the people around you do the same.

Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand gel.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow. Flu is spread through coughing or sneezing on other people or into your hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes to prevent others from getting sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.

Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious foods.

Keep surfaces (especially bedside tables, surfaces in the bathroom, and toys for children) clean by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.

There have been 62 cases of the coronavirus in the United States with one death so far.

The Trump Administration took additional precautions Saturday, like expanding the travel ban and ordered more preventative medical supplies, to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Administration says that threat to Americans currently remains low, but additional cases of the coronavirus in the United States are “likely.”

