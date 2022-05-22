ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting two Northeast Ohio counties have the highest amount of coronavirus cases in the state over the last week.

The CDC is now classifying Ashtabula and Lorain Counties at the “high” level, which means residents are advised to wear face masks in public spaces in those areas. These are the only two counties in the state to have reached the “high” jurisdiction.

Lorain reportedly saw a 16% increase in cases over the last week, and Ashtabula 27% increase.

FOX 8 spoke with Lorain County’s Health Commissioner Mark Adams about the rising cases (although case rates don’t include unreported at-home tests), who said there are 30 people hospitalized in that county, most of whom are not vaccinated. Cases are reportedly almost as high as over the holidays when the omicron variant swept through the region.

However, Adams said the hospitalization cases are not going up at the same rate as cases.

CDC graphic

The news comes as many across the state and country have gotten more lax with COVID-19 protocols. Sunday, the U.N. health agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced in Geneva that the pandemic is “most certainly not over.”

At least 63% of all Ohioans have received one dose of the shot or more, the CDC reports.