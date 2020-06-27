2 more Cleveland RTA employees test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two more Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the RTA, one employee works in the track department and became symptomatic on June 22. That individual last worked on June 20.

The second employee works in the Main Office Building. The employee, who did not have definite symptoms, last worked on June 24.

Following standard protocol, the work areas of each employee were cleaned and thoroughly disinfected.

Other staff members who may have been in contact with these employees were notified.

A total of 17 RTA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. Eleven have fully recovered and returned to work.

Lastly, as part of their coronavirus safety measures, all RTA vehicles continue to be deep cleaned every 24 hours. Learn more about these measures in the video above.

RTA officials continue to caution riders to only use its services for essential trips and to follow Gov. Mike DeWine's guidelines for staying safe in Ohio as businesses begin to reopen. Face masks are highly recommended for passengers and all drivers are required to wear them.

Last month, RTA installed plastic barriers around all drivers’ stations as an added layer of protection.

