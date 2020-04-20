$2 million in PPE on its way to Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is pledging $2 million toward the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, according to a press release.

The county says it has distributed over 325-thousand units of PPE, which includes gloves, N95 masks, surgical masks, safety glasses, face shields, gowns, shoe covers, coveralls, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

Healthcare organizations in need of PPE are encouraged to contact the Emergency Operations Center at (216)443-5700.

Donations can still be made at the Cuyahoga County Public Works Garage, located at 2501 Harvard Ave. Newburgh Heights, OH 44105.

The hours of operation for the collection point are Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

