2 deaths, 128 coronavirus cases confirmed in Cleveland, city says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There have been 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Cleveland, the mayor’s office reports. There has also been a second virus-related death.

“Today, the City of Cleveland was informed of a second resident who passed away from complications related to coronavirus. I extend my sincere condolences to their family and friends,” Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in a statement Wednesday. “As I’ve said, we will see more cases, and more fatalities in the days and weeks ahead because this virus doesn’t care about your age, your income or your race – no one is immune.”

Official say the resident was in their 80s.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Department of Health says they were informed of an additional 8 cases in the city, bringing the total number of cases to 128. The department is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

The city is also continuing to take precautionary measures. Mayor Jackson has extended the Proclamation of Civil Emergency through April 30.

