2nd coronavirus case in Summit County; health officials say likely result of community spread

Akron, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Public Health has confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the county.

According to a release from the health department, they were informed of the case Saturday night.

The patient is a woman in her 40s. She has no known exposure to someone infected with COVID-19 or any travel-associated risk. Health officials say her diagnosis is likely the result of community spread.

Health officials are reminding residents to take the following steps to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus:

Wash your hands often with soap & water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands)

Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.

Clean high touch surfaces frequently – phones, doorknobs, light switches, cell phones, etc.

If you have any signs of sickness, stay home.

As the disease spreads, Summit County health officials encourage Northeast Ohioans to continue following the guidance from Governor Mike Dewine and Dr. Amy Acton, ODH Director, to avoid gatherings and limit unnecessary exposures.

Click here to read the full press release from Summit County Public Health.