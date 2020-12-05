197 more COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths in Cleveland

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Friday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers Friday evening.

It said it was notified of 197 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, in people ranging in age from infant to in their 90s.

There have been 12,560 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, according to the health department. Four cases were transferred as it was determined the individuals were not Cleveland residents.

Three people also died from the virus in Cleveland bringing the total of fatalities to 165.

There have been 456,963 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus, and 6,882 fatalities in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 306,950 have recovered.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: