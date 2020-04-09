19 Ohio manufacturers partner to make up to 1 million face shields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that 19 manufacturers have partnered with three hospital systems to make face shields.

Through the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance, the group will be able to produce 750,000 to 1 million face shields for health care workers over five weeks, DeWine said. The shields can be sterilized and reused.

DeWine said they went from prototype to production in two weeks.

These are companies that typically produce everything from toys to engine parts.