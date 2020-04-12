1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 12, 2020 Cleveland Rocks From Our Living Rooms: Musical artists to perform on FOX 8 to help COVID-19 response

19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, brings new total to 312

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Syringe and ampoule containing coronavirus positive blood test

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland reported 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the new total to 312 and three fatalities.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from less than 20 years old to their 90’s. The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of these residents.

As of today, there are more than 6,518 confirmed cases and 248 fatalities in Ohio. There are more than 550,000 confirmed cases and 21,000 deaths in the United States.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health has created a map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The map is updated every Friday.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral