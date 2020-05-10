1  of  3
19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, bringing new total to 950

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland announced on Sunday 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the new total to 950 cases and 40 fatalities.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, who range in age of 1 year old to their 90s.

“CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” officials said.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health created a map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County.

You can also view the latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health, here.

