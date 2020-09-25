19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the latest on the pandemic in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,415 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Updated Advisory Levels:



Newly Red Since Last Week:

⬆Ashland

⬆Delaware

⬆Pike

⬆Scioto

⬆Stark



Remaining at Red:

↔Butler

↔Mercer

↔Montgomery

↔Putnam



Red to Orange:

⬇Portage pic.twitter.com/tDeE27LdYj — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 24, 2020

The state of Ohio will begin allowing indoor visits at nursing homes and assisted living facilities on Oct. 12.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy made the announcement during a coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

Outdoor visits started at assisted living facilities on June 8 and nursing homes on July 20. But with temperatures getting colder, the state is adjusting visitation plans.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: