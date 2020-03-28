19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland, bringing new total to 92

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Health reported 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the new total to 92.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from 20’s to 90’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms.

City officials said essential services such as police, fire, EMS, waste collection and utilities remain fully operational. Limited hours remain in effect for city buildings, including City Hall.

In other news, the city announced that Sherwin Williams has donated 3,000 N-95 masks to the Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service. Mayor Frank Jackson said the supplies were greatly appreciated.

“The N-95 masks donated to the Division of EMS will help provide the women and men on the front lines with proper protection as they provide medical care to our community,” said Mayor Jackson.

Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health created a map showing confirmed cases by zip code, click here to view it.