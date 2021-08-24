19 in quarantine after 4 students test positive for COVID-19 at Berkshire Local Schools

BURTON, Ohio (WJW) – Berkshire Local Schools’ superintendent confirms there are four active COVID-19 cases in the district.

All are student cases.

There are 2 confirmed cases at Ledgemont Elementary School, 1 confirmed case at Burton Elementary School, and 1 confirmed case at Berkshire Junior/Senior High School, according to Superintendent John Stoddard.

In response, a total of 19 people are in quarantine.

The school year started on August 17.

The school district’s model is masks optional, vaccines optional, as well as desk shields.

The school requires only sanitizing surfaces and hand washing, according to the district’s 2021-22 Responsible Return to School plan.