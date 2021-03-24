1,848 more COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

(Hear what Cleveland Clinic doctors say about going on a trip amid coronavirus in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,848 cases, 123 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. No new deaths included, but the state is no longer reporting COVID-19 fatalities daily.

There have been more than 1 million total reported cases of the virus and 18,382 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been started in nearly 3 million Ohioans, or about 25 percent of the state’s population. In the last 24 hours, vaccines were started in 65,246, according to the Ohio Department of Health.