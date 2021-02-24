1,842 COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths reported in Ohio in 24 hours

(Watch our story on two women helping local seniors navigate frustrating COVID-19 vaccine signups in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,842 cases, 77 deaths, 137 hospitalizations and 10 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

One of the goals of Ohio's vaccination plan is to make sure that every Ohioan has nearby access to a vaccine provider no matter where they live in our state. Learn who is eligible for the vaccine right now and find a nearby provider at https://t.co/hqPtIOi26a #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/6tEE7Irr4R — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 23, 2021

The Ohio Department of Health said the Bureau of Infectious Diseases and Bureau of Vital Statistics continues to reconcile the state’s death data. That’s after about 4,000 COVID-19 fatalities were underreported. The review will results in some fluctuations in death numbers.

There have been 959,995 total reported cases and 17,045 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department. It is presumed that 897,425 have recovered.