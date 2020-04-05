183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Summit County, 10 deaths reported

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health released the latest numbers on coronavirus cases in the county Sunday.

According to a press release, there are 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 67 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

“SCPH has been tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes reaching out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to help prevent the spread of this disease,” health officials said.

They offered the following safety tips:

Maintain six foot distance from others

Wear a cloth face covering out in publoc

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face

Stay home if you have any cold or flu like symptoms

For more information, visit Summit County Public Health’s website at https://www.scph.org/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at (330) 926-5795.











