Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 5, 2020 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1

183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Summit County, 10 deaths reported

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health released the latest numbers on coronavirus cases in the county Sunday.

According to a press release, there are 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 67 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

“SCPH has been tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes reaching out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to help prevent the spread of this disease,” health officials said.

They offered the following safety tips:

  • Maintain six foot distance from others
  • Wear a cloth face covering out in publoc
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Stay home if you have any cold or flu like symptoms

For more information, visit Summit County Public Health’s website at https://www.scph.org/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at (330) 926-5795.




