183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Summit County, 10 deaths reported

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health released the latest numbers on coronavirus cases in the county Sunday.
According to a press release, there are 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 67 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
“SCPH has been tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes reaching out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to help prevent the spread of this disease,” health officials said.
They offered the following safety tips:
- Maintain six foot distance from others
- Wear a cloth face covering out in publoc
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve
- Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Avoid touching your face
- Stay home if you have any cold or flu like symptoms
For more information, visit Summit County Public Health’s website at https://www.scph.org/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at (330) 926-5795.