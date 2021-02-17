1,816 more COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths in Ohio

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,816 COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths, 149 hospitalizations and 25 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. There have been 945,107 cases and 16,513 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 872,282 have recovered.

The Bureau of Infectious Disease and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continues to reconcile Ohio’s death data after about 4,000 COVID-19 fatalities were underreported. The health department said the process is ongoing as teams complete a deep review and it will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward.

Since Tuesday, vaccinations have been started in 17,928 more Ohioans. According to the health department, there was a delay in the normal time vaccine numbers were updated because of a technical issue. That means the change in the last 24 hours is higher on Wednesday and it will be lower in Thursday’s metric.

The health department said 11.46 percent of the population, or 1.3 million people, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.