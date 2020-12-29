170 more coronavirus cases in Cleveland

(Watch our story on Summit County vaccinations in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released new coronavirus numbers for the city Monday night.

It reported 170 new confirmed cases of the virus. They ranged in age from under 10 years old to in their 90s. There have been 18,406 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland residents since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department said.

No new fatalities were reported on Monday. That total remains at 180 for Cleveland.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there have been 675,044 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, and 8,571 deaths in the state. It is presumed that 523,494 have recovered.

