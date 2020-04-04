17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, new total 181

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland announced 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the new total to 181 and two fatalities.

According to health officials, the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to 60’s. The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of these residents.

As of today, there have been more than 300,000 confirmed cases and 8,100 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.

View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county will be releasing an updated map each Friday.