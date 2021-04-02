1,677 more COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths in Ohio

(Ohio’s chief medical officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff speaks during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference on Thursday)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,677 cases, 74 hospitalizations, eight intensive care unit admissions and 34 deaths were reported to the state health department. The state no longer provides a daily update on fatalities, which will result in fluctuations.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff expressed concerns over the rise in cases during their news conference on Thursday.

“After a long and dramatic decline, cases leveled off last week and are rising this week,” Vanderhoff said. “Here in Ohio, variant activity continues to rise.”

COVID-19 vaccinations were started in 95,071 people in the last 24 hours. So far, more than 3.5 million Ohioans have received at least one dose, according to the Ohio Department of Health. THat’s a little more than 30 percent of the population.