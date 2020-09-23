16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch our report above on a local vaccine trial for COVID-19.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,396 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said officials.

In the last 24 hours, 903 cases, 52 deaths, 78 hospitalizations and eight intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

