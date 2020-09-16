16 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Cleveland Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,277 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 132,118 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 195,414 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those under 1 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to identify people close to those affected by the virus.

In a press conference today, Gov. DeWine discussed a new initiative to help those out of work find new career opportunities.

The Ohio To Work program brings together employers, nonprofits, educators and training providers to help people reskill and restart their careers. Clevelanders can find out more in the story below:

