16 more cases of coronavirus in Cleveland

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on coronavirus from Tuesday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there were 16 new cases of coronavirus reported in city residents on Tuesday.

They range in age from under 20 to in their 90s. The city health department said this brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland to 5,143.

No additional fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 131,336 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 4,276 Ohioans have died from the virus. It’s presumed that 109,248 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 656 cases, 22 fatalities, 80 hospitalizations and eight intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: