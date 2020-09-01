15 more coronavirus deaths, 18 additional cases in Cleveland

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Tuesday news conference on coronavirus in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the city Tuesday evening.

It reported 15 fatalities in city residents, ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. There have been 146 total deaths from the virus in the city of Cleveland.

The health department said the new fatalities on Tuesday are because of the Ohio Department of Health’s verification of cause of death.

The city said there are 18 more confirmed cases, bringing the total in Cleveland residents to 5,021. The new cases are between 3 years old and in their 90s.

Three previous cases were transferred after it was determined they were not from Cleveland.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 124,610 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 4,165 residents. It is presumed that 104,024 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,453 cases, 27 deaths, 103 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care unit admission were reported to the state health department.

