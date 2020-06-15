15 more coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Heath reported three additional deaths from coronavirus on Monday.

The deceased were men ranging in age from their 60s to their 70s, the health department said. There have been 74 total fatalities from the virus in the city of Cleveland.

The health department also said there were 15 new confirmed cases, with ages from their 20s to their 60s. That brings the total from Cleveland to 1,833.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Modified Bulk Pick-Up Schedule

Bulk pick-up has been rescheduled for the weeks of June 22, June 29, July 6 and July 13. Residents should follow regular bulk pick-up guidelines. We appreciate residents’ patience as we adjust our plans to keep our workers safe through the coronavirus pandemic.

As a reminder, residents are permitted to up to three bulk items on tree lawns. More info on guidelines for proper disposal:

Residents may leave out for collection items such as appliances, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, couches and furniture.

All mattresses, box springs and cloth furniture must be wrapped in plastic.

In addition to the three items, residents may leave out up to four tires.

The city does not accept construction material.

Boxes and bags are not bulk items.