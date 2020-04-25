15 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, bringing new total to 571

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland announced 15 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the new total to 571 and 23 fatalities.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from less than 20 years old to their 80’s. The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify anyone they had close contact with.

As of Sunday, there are more than 14,983 confirmed cases and 671 deaths in Ohio.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health created a map showing confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The map is updated each Friday.