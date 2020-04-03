148 Cleveland residents diagnosed with COVID-19, city confirms

The Cleveland skyline is seen across from the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio on April 7, 2016. Cleveland will host the Republican National Convention from July 18-21, 2016 / AFP / William EDWARDS (Photo credit should read WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland is continuing to take precautions as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city grows.

On Thursday the city learned that 20 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the city’s total to 148 cases.

The city says the new patients are between the ages of 20 and 80. The Cleveland Department of Health is working to identify anyone who may have come in contact with these individuals.

There have still been only 2 fatalities.

Mayor Jackson reminds all Clevelanders to follow the Governor’s stay-at-home order and maintain healthy hand hygiene.

The Mayor will hold a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. to update the public on the coronavirus. He will also hold a virtual forum at 12:30 p.m. to offer updates on how the city of Cleveland is responding to the crisis and the measures taken to keep residents safe.

Residents can watch the forum online at www.cityclub.org.