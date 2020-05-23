144 deaths, 614 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

**Watch the video above for more information on how coronavirus is impacting Memorial Day weekend celebrations**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There were 31,408 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,956 total deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 614 cases, 144 deaths, 58 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 5,097

Cuyahoga: 3,851

Marion: 2,608

Hamilton 2,349

Lucas: 2,087

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Lucas: 228

Franklin: 224

Cuyahoga: 207

Mahoning: 169

Summit: 159