1  of  5
Breaking News
Watch: Exclusive interview with Dr. Fauci on coronavirus Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

144 deaths, 614 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**Watch the video above for more information on how coronavirus is impacting Memorial Day weekend celebrations**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There were 31,408 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,956 total deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 614 cases, 144 deaths, 58 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

**Read more on the coronavirus pandemic and Ohio’s response, here**

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 5,097
  • Cuyahoga: 3,851
  • Marion: 2,608
  • Hamilton 2,349
  • Lucas: 2,087

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Lucas: 228
  • Franklin: 224
  • Cuyahoga: 207
  • Mahoning: 169
  • Summit: 159

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app