14 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch our report above on Lorain County reducing the spread of COVID-19*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 14 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to officials, this brings the total to 5,112 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

This Labor Day weekend, Gov. Mike DeWine continues to implore Ohioans to be vigilant about curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

At a recent press conference, DeWine explained that his goal is to keep Ohioans safe.

“We can get together and we can have fun, but we have to be very, very careful,” DeWine said. “Whenever there is more activity, there are more cases.”

