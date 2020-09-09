13 more coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. The department did not report any new fatalities from the virus.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,156 confirmed cases in Cleveland.

As of today, there have been 132,965 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 4,324 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their teens all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to identify people close to those affected by the virus.

Gov. DeWine also released this week’s latest travel advisory, which only included four states this time around.

