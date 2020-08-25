13 more coronavirus cases in Cleveland residents

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 13 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Tuesday.

The cases range in age from under 20 to in their 70s. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland residents is now 4,871.

No new fatalities were reported on Tuesday so that total remains at 118.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there have been 116,485 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID in the state since the pandemic began. It’s killed 3,716 Ohioans. In the last 24 hours, 844 cases, 10 fatalities, 97 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: