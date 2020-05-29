124th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair postponed over coronavirus concerns

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The 124th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cuyahoga County Fair Board announced the decision Friday afternoon.

The fair, originally scheduled for August 11 through 16 in Berea, will now take place in August 2021. Exact dates are not yet available.

The Board made the decision to postpone with consideration of the COVID-19 outbreak and Governor Mike DeWine’s recommendations.

“Our goal now, and in the future, is for the safety and welfare of the public, employees, volunteers and thousands of participants,” Fair Board President Tim Fowler said in a press release. “The decision has been very difficult, emotional and well thought out. The fair industry is very integrated and complex with participants assembling from throughout the country. It is a business and we must get it right. One error destroys a year of planning and preparation.”

Fair officials say the safety precautions taken today allow them to preserve the 124-year tradition of the Cuyahoga County Fair for years to come.

The Cuyahoga County Fair Board says they are committed to a “strong comeback” in 2021 and are excited to put on an event that the public will love.

