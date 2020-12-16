123 new COVID-19 fatalities reported as ODH cites ‘technological difficulties’ with case numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon. However, the department said that due to “technical difficulties … that affected the lab reporting system,” case numbers may be lower.

There have been 584,766 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 5,409 cases reported today, along with a total of 7,777 deaths (including 123 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 33,375 people, and 497 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

About 416,028 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 71,538

Cuyahoga: 58,427

Hamilton: 44,346

Montgomery: 30,147

Butler: 22,903

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 832

Franklin: 693

Lucas: 495

Summit: 469

Hamilton: 401

Yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about the Ohio rollout of vaccines, but told people not to get too comfortable.

“The rest of December, January and February are probably going to be hell unless we turn this thing around, let’s be blunt,” DeWine said. “So no, we should not interpret this vaccine, the good news of the vaccine as anything than what it is. It’s good news, but it’s not going to get us out of this … we have to take ourselves out of this.”

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: