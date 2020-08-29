1,216 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths reported to Ohio Department of Health

**Watch the video above for more on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s current levels.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

According to the health department, there have been 121,340 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. The virus has killed 4,126 Ohio residents.

In the last 24 hours, 1,216 cases, 21 deaths, 67 hospitalizations were reported to the state department of health.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 21,497

Cuyahoga: 15,544

Hamilton: 11,041

Lucas: 6,344

Montgomery: 5,582

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 574

Franklin: 562

Lucas: 341

Hamilton: 286

Mahoning: 265

Ohio currently has six counties in Level 3, or the red level, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for another week.: Erie, Lorain, Lucas, Mercer, Montgomery and Preble.

The color-coded system measures a county’s risk for coronavirus. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the latest map on Thursday.

Anyone can stop by and get a #COVID19 test today at our pop-up testing site at South Pointe Hospital in Cleveland. The @OHNationalGuard will be there from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. No appointment or referral needed. @ClevelandClinic #MasksOnOhio#InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/11XMMfazFm — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 29, 2020

DeWine said Lorain County is making progress and the number of cases per capita is dropping. Cuyahoga County remained at the orange level for the second week since the system was introduced two months ago.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, the proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: