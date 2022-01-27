12,108 COVID-19 cases, 446 hospitalizations reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Thursday afternoon.

It comes after the department resolved its recent backlog of cases.

In the last 24 hours, 12,108 cases, 446 hospitalizations, 47 intensive care unit admissions and no deaths were reported to the state health department. The number of cases is down significantly from the 21-day average of 20,034.

The hospitalizations and ICU admissions are up slightly from the 21-day averages of 376 and 33, respectively. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped 25% in two weeks after hitting a record high on Jan. 10.

There have been 2,552,972 cases, 106,616 hospitalizations, 12,649 ICU admissions and 32,489 deaths from COVID during the pandemic, according to the state health department. There have been 462,305 cases just this year in Ohio amid the omicron surge.

About 56% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.