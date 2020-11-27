CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) reports that 12 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
They are among the 78 RTA employees who have tested positive for coronavirus during the pandemic, 48 of whom have fully recovered.
According to RTA, the 12 affected this week include two Transit Police officers and two bus operators.
RTA says employees who have been exposed have been notified.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s how Biden might try to boost the economy
- New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
- ‘No merit’: US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
- Cleveland police: Shooting victim pushed out of van onto hospital sidewalk
- 12 RTA employees test positive for coronavirus this week