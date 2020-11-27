12 RTA employees test positive for coronavirus this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) reports that 12 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

They are among the 78 RTA employees who have tested positive for coronavirus during the pandemic, 48 of whom have fully recovered.

According to RTA, the 12 affected this week include two Transit Police officers and two bus operators.

RTA says employees who have been exposed have been notified.

