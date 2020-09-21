12 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch the video above on coronavirus cases in school.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 12 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to officials, this brings the total to 5,357 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

The ages of those affected range from ages 22 to 102 years old.

The Ohio Health Department report there have been 144,309 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in the deaths of 4,615 people.

In the last 24 hours, 762 cases, 3 fatalities and 23 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.

