Coronavirus headlines: 4,000 cases in Ohio, 1.2 million around the world READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
119 coronavirus deaths in Ohio; Cuyahoga and Mahoning counties have highest death tolls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Thousands of people in Ohio have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health Sunday afternoon, 4,043 have coronavirus.

Just over 1,100 of those people have been hospitalized.

The state reports 119 deaths.

Mahoning County has the highest number in the state with 15.

Cuyahoga County has 14, which is a combined total between the City of Cleveland and the county health department.

Though Mahoning County only has 261 cases overall, 115 of those have needed hospitalization.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton will update the state’s coronavirus response Monday afternoon.

