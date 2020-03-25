116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio’s health care workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Of the state of Ohio's 704 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 16 percent are health care workers.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said there are 116 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in health care workers. She said they are at a higher risk so they are tested more.

There are protocols in place at hospitals, doctor's offices and nursing homes to minimize the risk to those workers, including taking employee temperatures, Acton said.

She asked anyone who is ill to call before going to the doctor or emergency department. That way the workers can be prepared.

Acton said they are expanding the health care workforce, by bringing back retired doctors for telehealth, using retired health department workers and training medical students.