114 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the City of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 114 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 3,060 cases and 77 fatalities.

The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these individuals who may require testing or monitoring for symptoms.

“The climbing numbers we have seen in the past couple days demonstrates the need to double down on prevention including the now mandatory wearing of masks as well as frequent hand washing and maintaining social distancing,” said Mayor Jackson. “As you know, we have instituted a mandatory mask policy in the City of Cleveland. We will be introducing an ordinance to City Council next week that will define penalties for those who violate the policy. Prevention efforts are no longer recommended guidelines – they are mandatory.”

Cuyahoga County is currently listed as a Level 3 under the state’s coronavirus classification system. Masks are currently required when visiting public spaces.

