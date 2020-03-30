110 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported nine more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Monday. That brings Cleveland’s total to 110 confirmed cases.

The new cases range in age from their teens to their 80s. No additional information on the cases will be released.

The CDPH said it is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

More updates from the city of Cleveland:

Travel Restrictions for those Traveling within the U.S.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport continues to follow the CDC and ODH guidelines regarding COVID-19. As of today, Governor DeWine has not issued an order for travelers coming in from affected areas within the U.S. to self-quarantine.

Parked Planes and Rental Cars During COVID-19

Airlines are temporarily suspending and/or reducing their operations due to a reduction in demand as COVID-19 spreads domestically and internationally. As a result, airlines are temporarily parking their aircraft at airports all over the country, including CLE. This is the same for rental cars.

Grab-and-Go Meals Program for Youth Extended

As a result of an order from Governor Mike DeWine to minimize the impact of COVID-19 to the community, all City of Cleveland recreation centers remain closed. The City continues to partner with the Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide meals for youth throughout the city. The new program has been extended until the Proclamation of Civil Emergency is lifted. Meals are available Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays from 4-5 p.m.

Map of confirmed cases by Cuyahoga County zip code