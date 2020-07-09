11-year-old Florida girl dies of COVID-19, state data shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — An 11-year-old Florida girl has died from COVID-19, records show.

According to records on Thursday listing of all Florida fatalities, the child was only described as an 11-year-old female from Broward County whose infection is not believed to be travel related.

She is the youngest Broward County resident to die as a result of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month an 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade also died from COVID-19 becoming the state’s youngest known death.

The Florida Department of Health does not identify people who have died from the virus, but they do release information surrounding the age of victims.

Florida health officials reported 120 new deaths from the coronavirus Thursday, the highest one-day increase amid a surge in new infections.

The number of deaths announced was the highest since the 113 reported in early May. The total confirmed death toll has surpassed 4,000. New confirmed infections increased by nearly 9,000 to more than 229,000.

The seven-day average for deaths is about 56 per day, up from about 31 three weeks ago. It’s approaching the period in early May when that rate went as high as 60.

The state also reported Thursday the biggest 24-hour increase in hospitalizations, with more than 400 patients admitted.

